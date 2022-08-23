LaSalle looking to stop vandalism, harassment and aggressive behaviour at the Vollmer Centre

The Town of LaSalle is looking to put a stop to 'concerning and unwanted behaviour' at the Vollmer Centre.

Council will be asked Tuesday evening to approve the hiring of a security services company to monitor the complex during peak hours.

According to a staff report, there have been incidents of vandalism, harassment, aggressive behaviour, conflicts and numerous rule infractions over the last year that staff members have been dealing with.

Mayor Marc Bondy says the incidents are uncalled for.

He says there have been fights in the stands and luckily no one was seriously hurt.

Bondy says staff members are getting harassed.

"It seems the new and I don't want to blame it all on younger people but some of these people just think they have the right to harass our staff and that's not allowed," says Bondy. "So hopefully with the security it will add a sense of hey, you can't get away with it here and if something goes arise, they're there and they can handle the situation hopefully."

He says he's concerned for town staff.

"They shouldn't be put in a position whether they're young or old, female or male it doesn't matter," he says. "It just they shouldn't be subject to any harassment but you know people like rules if it's to their benefit but they don't like them if it doesn't benefit them so when the rules say you can't do this, they start harassing our staff."

Bondy says no one should feel unsafe walking into a recreational facility in the Town of LaSalle.

"We're the third safest community in Canada and now we have to buy extra security for our recreation complex, it's sad but it's a reality," says Bondy.

If approved, Johnston Security Solutions will begin the enhanced safety measures on September 6.

The report says one security guard will be on duty during peak times and will monitor access to the arena dressing room hallways and complete regular facility patrols.

The cost is roughly $58,000 for the trial period and will be covered through a federal government wage subsidy grant.