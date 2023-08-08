LaSalle man arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a minor

Windsor police have have arrested and charged a LaSalle man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

At the beginning of August, a 15-year-old girl went to police to report that there were sexually explicit photos of herself circulating online.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and learned that the victim had entered into a sexual relationship with an adult male when she was 13-years-old.

During that time, the suspect allegedly took photos and videos of their sexual interactions and distributed them to other people.

On Sunday, a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with:

Sexual assault (x2)

Sexual interference (x2)

Making child pornography

Unlawfully possessing child pornography

Distribution of child pornography

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.