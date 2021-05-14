LaSalle Man Charge with Stunt Driving in Windsor

A driver from LaSalle faces stunt-driving charges in Windsor.

Windsor Police Service pulled the vehicle over travelling 179 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on E.C. Row Expressway Wednesday.

Police a 19-year-old man from LaSalle has been charged with stunt driving.

The man also had his licence suspended and his car impounded for the next seven days.

Windsor police charged four people with stunt driving last Wednesday as well.

The Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit also issued over 85 enforcement actions during the course of their duties and while monitoring a targeted area of concern this past Tuesday.

Officers were in the 4000 block of Dougall Avenue monitoring the area due to ongoing concerns of speeding.

39 tickets were issued with over 30 of those were for speeding.

The remaining tickets were as a result of monitoring various other areas.