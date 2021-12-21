LaSalle man charged after 401 crash involving a wrong way truck

An 81-year-old LaSalle man has been charged following a crash involving a vehicle going the wrong way on Highway 401.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 20, OPP along with Essex-Windsor EMS and the Tecumseh Fire Department were called to a crash involving two pickup trucks in the westbound lanes of the 401 near Dougall Parkway in Tecumseh.

Both drivers involved in the collision were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it was determined that one of the pickup trucks was travelling Eastbound in the Westbound lanes of Highway 401.

An 81-year-old LaSalle man is charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

The OPP is urging any motoring public going the wrong way on a divided highway to first; pull over to the nearest shoulder, stop and call police immediately for assistance.