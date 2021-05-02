LaSalle Man Charged After Assaulting Brother with Knife

A LaSalle man is facing a charge after assaulting his brother with a knife.

LaSalle police were called to a home Friday afternoon just after 3pm and arrived to find a man with knife wounds to the neck, bicep and hand.

Further investigation revealed two brothers, both in their 30s, had gotten into a fight with one brother pulling a knife.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.