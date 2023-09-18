LaSalle man charged after crash in Tecumseh

Provincial police have charged a LaSalle man after a single vehicle collision in Tecumseh.

According to police, officers with the Tecumseh Detachment and a member of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team were called to County Road 8 for a crash late Saturday afternoon.

Police say after speaking with the driver, the man showed signs of impairment and officers had reason to believe he was impaired by drug.

The man was arrested and taken to the Essex County OPP Detachment for further tests by an OPP Drug Recognition Expert.

Police say the 47-year-old man has been charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

