LaSalle man charged in fraud investigation

A fraud investigation in Windsor has led to charges against a LaSalle man.

Windsor police say a 54-year-old from LaSalle turned himself in on Monday after police released a photo of a suspect.

As AM800 news reported, the photo showed a man walking into a financial institution in the 3000-block of Dougall Avenue and withdrew $400 using a debit card that a customer had accidentally left in the ATM machine.

The man is charged with fraud under $5000, theft under $5000, using a credit card obtained through an offence & unauthorized use of a credit card.

Police are also thanking the public for sharing the photo on social media.

In a tweet, police said, "Windsor Essex, you did it again!"