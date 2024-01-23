LaSalle man charged in Lakeshore murder 

One person has now been charged following an ongoing homicide investigation in Lakeshore.

Provincial Police say 47-year old Glen Mayer of LaSalle is charged with First Degree Murder and remains in custody.

On Saturday January 20, members of the OPP were advised by LaSalle Police that an individual had turned himself in following a shooting at an address on Faleria Street in Belle River.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital and has been identified as 47-year-old Tony Bechara of Windsor.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.helpsolvecrime.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.