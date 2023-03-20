LaSalle man facing child pornography and firearms charges

A LaSalle man is facing child pornography and firearm offences following two investigations by the Windsor Police Service.

In April 2022, the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual was sharing child sexual abuse materials online via a social media app.

Police say three months later, they started a second separate investigation for the same type of offence.

Both investigations eventually led the ICE Unit to the same address in LaSalle.

On March 9, police executed a search warrant at a residence with the assistance of the LaSalle Police Service.

During their search, officers seized several firearms, including an assault rifle, and quantities of ammunition. Investigators also recovered computers, cellphones, and other electronic devices.

Police later discovered child sexual abuse materials during a digital forensic examination of the seized electronic devices.

As a result, a 24-year-old suspect later turned himself in at the Windsor Police Headquarters and is now charged with possession of child pornography, unsafe storage of a prohibited firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon without a licence.

Anyone with information on child pornography can call the Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896, or ext. 4000 after hours. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.