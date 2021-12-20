LaSalle man facing child pornography charges

A LaSalle man is facing multiple charges in connection to an investigation involving the suspected possession of child pornography.

In Nov. 2021, the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual may have been involved in online child pornography offences.

Through investigation, an adult male suspect was identified.

On Dec. 13, a suspect was located in the 3400 block of North Service Road East and was arrested without incident.

A 28-year-old LaSalle man is charged with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.