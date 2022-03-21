LaSalle man identified as a suspect in wife's murder

Police in LaSalle are searching for a 34-year-old man who has been identified as a suspect in his wife's murder.

Around 7:30 a.m. on March 19, police were called to a home in the 1400-block of Sugarwood Crescent in the Heritage Estates neighbourhood to check on the well-being of someone who lived there.

A woman was found dead inside the home and police have deemed her death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Amanda Lyons.

The investigation has identified her husband, 34-year-old Blair Lyons, as a suspect.

Police say his vehicle was located early Saturday morning abandoned on the Ambassador Bridge and there is evidence that he jumped from the bridge into the Detroit River.

LaSalle Fire Service, Windsor Police Service and RCC Trenton Search and Rescue were immediately dispatched to search the Detroit River for Blair, however he has not been located and his whereabouts are not known at this time.

Lyons is described as white with short dark brown hair, short dark brown facial hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his left shoulder.

Police say if Blair Lyons is seen or located, call them immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.