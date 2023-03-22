LaSalle man in serious condition after crash on Malden Road at Bouffard

A 48-year-old LaSalle man is in serious condition after a crash in LaSalle early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were called to the 6700-block of Malden Road just before 1am after a vehicle struck an attached residential garage.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling west on Bouffard Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at Malden Road.

Police say the vehicle hit a parked vehicle on the driveway then went through the garage door, coming to rest inside the garage.

A next door neighbour was sleeping at the time and heard a big boom.

"I was sound asleep and I heard a big crash "boom" and I thought holy smokes," he says. "I thought it was like a transformer blowing up again but I didn't see no sparks. I waited a little bit, the lights were still on, I looked out the window and I see a car smashed up and my neighbour's garage door blew open. I come outside and I see all this devastation, holy smokes car must have been going 100 miles an hour, going through a stop sign and hit the house."



The driver has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Police say there is extensive structural damage to the garage area and the contents of the garage.

The residents were home at the time but were not injured.

Police are asking residents in the area to check video surveillance system or dashcam footage.

The investigation is ongoing.

The homeowner talked to AM800 news and CTV Windsor and said it was shocking and nerve-racking.