LaSalle man issued summons for stunt driving

A man in LaSalle has been issued a summons for stunt driving.

A 42-year-old man was clocked driving a black Volkswagen Jetta at 101 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometre an hour zone on Front Road on Wednesday afternoon.

A LaSalle police officer was conducting radar traffic enforcement's in the area and caught the vehicle on radar travelling at this high rate of speed and issued the driver with a summons.

His licence was automatically suspended for 30 days. Once the suspension expires, he will be required to a pay a $281 driver's licence reinstatement fee to Service Ontario before being legally eligible to drive a vehicle again.

If convicted, he will face a fine of at least $2,000 and his licence could be suspended for a lengthy period of time.

Police are asking drivers to keep in mind that a charge of this nature can have significant and lasting financial impacts when it comes to insurance.

Police remind drivers to obey the speed limit and drive safely.

