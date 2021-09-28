LaSalle man issued three-day licence suspension

LaSalle police have issued a three-day driver’s licence suspension to a local man, after pulling him over just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

An officer stopped a GMC pickup on Normandy Street and could smell alcohol from within the vehicle.

A test was administered to determine the driver’s blood alcohol concentration, which found the man to have a blood-alcohol level of more than 50 mgs, while operating a motor vehicle.

His driver’s licence was seized and suspended for three days, but there are no fines or points associated.

Anyone issued with this type of suspension must attend Service Ontario, once their suspension is complete, in order to have their driver’s licence reinstated for a fee of $281.

