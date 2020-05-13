LaSalle Marina Patiently Awaiting Reopening Order

A local marina is itching to get boaters back in the water.

Beattie's Sunset Marina is located at 2362 Front Rd. in LaSalle.

Co-owner Sally Beattie says the phone has been ringing off the hook with boaters wondering if they'll be open for the weekend.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce Thursday that marinas can reopen for the season.

Beattie says if they're given the OK, the marina will be ready.

"I'm really hoping that the reports are true, but we're up and ready to go. I'm getting phone calls daily asking when we're opening up and they're really excited to get in the water."

She says they've taken a number of precautions.

"We've put in a window into the side of our office so nobody is allowed indoors of the office. We're wearing rubber gloves and facemasks. We've got those for us. We're not opening any of the facilities. Those are the washrooms and the pools."

Beattie says marina operators are going to have their hands full.

"I believe we're going to be having to do a lot of policing ourselves as owners and managers to try and make sure the boaters are doing their due diligence and staying at their own vessel."

Thursday's announcement is also expected to include the reopening of golf courses, campgrounds and animal boarding businesses.

According to reports, parks will also be given the green light to reopen on Saturday.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi