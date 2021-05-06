LaSalle Mother Looking to Win Big Brother Canada Season 9

A LaSalle woman has a chance to win Big Brother Canada Season 9.

Tera Gillen-Petrozzi is one of three finalist vying for the $100,000 prize. She has been living in the Big Brother house since Feb. 28 but left the area on February 12 to quarantine.

Her husband Ryan Petrozzi told AM800's the Morning Drive, he's proud of his wife.

"It's been one heck of an experience and hard to put into words how proud I am of Tera and all she's done throughout this crazy season of Big Brother," says Petrozzi. "Last night there was an episode where she won a competition and she secured herself in the final three, so there's three people left now and that will all play out tonight. I have no idea what happens."

Petrozzi says his wife has exceeded expectations.

"She's been quite the underdog story the last little bit which she's been on a great tare right now." says Petrozzi.

The 37-year-old mother of two would be the first mom and oldest contestant to win Big Brother if she pulls off the victory Thursday night.

The season started with 14 contestants, with the two-hour season finale set to begin at 8 p.m. on Global TV.