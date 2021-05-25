LaSalle Moving Forward with New Waterfront Event Centre

LaSalle's $50-million Small Coast Waterfront project is starting to come together.

Council has approved a plan to redevelop the former Westport Marina into a municipal event centre at a cost of $6.5-million.

According to a report, the interior and exterior of the building could be used for a number of activities such as concerts or a farmer's market.

The town purchased the Westport Marina property in 2018 at a cost of $2-million.

The new event centre is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

The entire Small Coast Waterfront project will be carried out in phases over the next number of years.

Artist rendering of former Westport Marina in LaSalle into a municipal Event Centre. (Photo courtesy of Town of LaSalle)