LaSalle Named 3rd Safest Community in Canada

LaSalle, Ont. is the third safest community in all of Canada.

That's according to the Crime Severity Index (CSI) rankings for 2020.

According to the release, the ranking compiled from data gathered at all 325 police services in Canada.

The ranking takes the severity and volume of crime into account and tracks changes over time.

In a statement, Mayor Marc Bondy thanks LaSalle Police Service "for their commitment and dedication" to ensure residents remain safe.