LaSalle named one of the best places to live in Canada

The Town of LaSalle is getting recognition on a new list that rates the best places to live in Canada.

LaSalle is third on the MovingWaldo.com Top 6 Best places to live in Canada with the Best Quality of life – 2024.

Moving Waldo is a Montreal-based web company that helps people find moving companies and other resources for when they're moving homes or even cities.

The list is based on three criteria: safety, affordability and quality of life.

The profile states LaSalle is a great place to raise a family, with 40 km of paved biking trails and over 100 acres of parkland, you can walk, jog or ride your bicycle through LaSalle without worrying about your safety, with a low crime severity index of 30.18.

The list also notes accessibility to amenities due to its easy access to Windsor and sporting facilities in the town.

Philippe Tardif-Michaud, Co-founder of Moving Waldo, says two things really stand out about LaSalle, the low crime rate and quality of life.

"The parkland is incredible, there is also a lot of local events that standout like the Night Market and other events that are making this a strong community. We felt this sense of community in LaSalle was standing out compared to other locations," he says.

Tardif-Michaud says there's also an easy commute to Windsor where people can find entertainment and job opportunities.

He says what really stands out is that LaSalle is a great place to raise a family.

"Because of housing costs, mostly people in Ontario are looking for places where they can have multiple rooms, so it's a place where you can afford that. The safety for your kids is also something that stands out. For me it all comes down to a place where families should be proud to live but also should be considered for someone wants to move and look for somewhere else to live, and move their families," he adds.

According to Moving Waldo, the best places to live in Canada are:

1. Wellington County, ON

2. Oak Bay, BC

3. LaSalle, ON

4. Lévis, QC

5. Burlington, ON

6. Edmundston, NB

The safety factor was based on analysis of the Crime Severity Index, sourced from Statistics Canada’s 2022 records.

Affordability was drawn based on statistics from Realtor.ca for the average cost of buying a property and Zumper for the average cost of rent for a 1-bed apartment.

While quality of life was based on feedback from real people who have moved to a area based on postings in trusted online forums and social media platforms.