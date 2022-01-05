LaSalle names new deputy police chief

The LaSalle Police Service has a new deputy chief.

Jason Woods has been named to the position having been with the service since 2001.

Woods had been serving as acting deputy chief for the past 11 months and has held several roles including Community Liaison Officer and Criminal Investigations Supervisor.

In 2019, he received the Police Exemplary Service Medal on behalf of the Governor General of Canada having completed 20 years of service.

Woods began his new role on January 1, but will be officially sworn in at the January 17 LaSalle Police Services Board meeting.