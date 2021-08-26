LaSalle native Luke Willson announces his retirement from the NFL

LaSalle native and Super Bowl champion Luke Willson has announced his retirement from the National Foot Ball League.

His announcement Wednesday evening came just one day after he re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and even took part in practice on Tuesday.

Willson explained that after signing he decided to walk away from the game of football, citing health issues as well as numerous days spent in hospital with a severe pericardial effusion in the offseason.

Willson was originally drafted by Seattle in the 5th round of the NFL draft back in 2013, and also played for the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens during his 102 game career.