LaSalle Officially Closes Boat Ramp, Parks and Sports Fields

The Town of LaSalle is taking action after the latest emergency order from the province to close all outdoor recreational amenities to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The town has officially closed all parks, sports fields, pavilions and its Gil Maure Park boat launch.

This comes in addition to the previous closure of the town's skateboard park, all sporting courts and playground equipment.

Recreational trails remain open, but the town is asking residents to respect physical distancing protocols.

Those not abiding by the rules could face fines up to $1,000.



The closures are in effect until at least April 13.