LaSalle Opens Splash Pad in Time for Victoria Day Long Weekend

LaSalle has opened their splash pad in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Vollmer Complex splash pad, located at 2121 Laurier Parkway, has opened for the season starting Friday, May 20.

It will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., with weather permitting.

There is no charge to use the splash pad, and outdoor restrooms are available and located nearby.

The pad is unsupervised, therefore parents/guardians must supervise their children at all times.

Vollmer Complex reminds everyone to be kind and to share the space.