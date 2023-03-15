LaSalle passes motion to look into banning TikTok on municipal devices

LaSalle Council has passed a motion to look into banning the social media app TikTok from corporate devices.

Council met on Tuesday evening and the motion was presented by councillor Terry Burns.

The motion asks that TikTok be deleted from any work-issued devices, as well as being banned from any municipal websites, webpages, or devices whether stand alone or connected to the internet.

The motion was approved by council, and administration will now bring a report to council following research into privacy concerns with the app, as well as what other surrounding municipalities are considering when it comes to banning TikTok.

Ontario has already said it is banning the social media app on government-owned devices and on the personal devices of Progressive Conservative Party caucus members.

The federal government banned the app from government-owned devices after the chief information officer said the app has an "unacceptable'' level of risk to privacy and security.

Terry Burns, councillor for LaSalle, says it's in the Town's best interest in terms of cyber protections.

"Only one piece of I.D. is needed, and if our federal government and our provincial government and some of our police forces and other municipalities are looking at it, I think it can be a short-term solution until we really know and find out exactly what TikTok is doing and what some of the connections with China are."

Crystal Meloche, Mayor of LaSalle, says it's a no brainer if it comes down to protecting residents.

"When we first were presented with the idea, I had to do my own research to see why we were considering this. But, once you Google it a couple of times, you'll see full well that it is a big safety concern. And that's a lot of personal information available to people to access. And so really, it's a no brainer that it's something we need to do to protect our residents.")

She says it would affect any employees with a Town issued device.

"Possibly the motion could go further, depending on what administration comes back with. The report could include personal devices that have Town apps on it even. So, I'm not exactly sure what the report will be but at this time it would be any municipally issued devices to any of our employees, and that includes council."

Meloche adds that it was a great motion put forward by councillor Burns.

"When you're made aware of something that is a concern for the safety of your residents, you do have to do something about it. So I think it was a great motion put forward by Mr. Burns and it was fully supported by council and it's good to see other municipalities around us that have done it or starting to do it because I do think that it's something that all of us need to be aware of."

Administration will bring the report back to council at a later date.

As of March 13, the City of Windsor has also banned TikTok on its work-issued devices due to cyber security issues.

The Chinese government has a stake in TikTok's owner, ByteDance, and Chinese laws allow the country to demand access to user data.

The company that owns TikTok maintains that it does not share data with China's government and its data is not held in that country.