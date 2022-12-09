LaSalle pharmacist says not everybody will be eligible for Paxlovid

A pharmacist in LaSalle says not everybody who has COVID-19 will be eligible for an antiviral drug used to reduce severe outcomes from the virus.

Rob Modestino, who owns Rob's Whole Health Pharmacy at 1765 Sprucewood Ave. LaSalle, says Paxlovid is the only treatment that's out that will speed up recovery from COVID-19.

But he told AM800's The Shift that the one thing about Paxlovid that is very complicating is that there are many drug interactions with it, so not everybody who has COVID or symptoms of COVID-19 will be eligible for the drug.

"So this requires a lot of background work to be done, which makes that five day window a little tougher to fill in," he says.

Starting Dec. 12, Ontario will allow pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid to eligible people at no cost both in person and virtually.

The antiviral medication is taken orally within five days of symptom onset and is recommended for people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications, including people over 60 and people who are immunocompromised, but it must be prescribed within five days for those with symptoms and a positive test.

Modestino says anytime Paxlovid has been prescribed, they've had to do an in depth review to make sure the patient could take it.

"I know personally, I'd say 15 to 20 per cent of the prescriptions I've received for Paxlovid, I did not dispense because it would have been dangerous to the patient or they couldn't take it for one reason or another," he says.

Modestino says there are many parameters for using Paxlovid, which includes the patient being at high-risk.

"Anybody under 60 would have to qualify under a high-risk category. Most people who are healthy and younger will be able to fight off COVID, just like any other infection. So this is for high-risk people who are at risk of ending up in the hospital or ICU {Intensive Care Unit}, it gives them an option to have treatment before anything gets worse," he adds.

According to Health Canada, Paxlovid is an antiviral medication in pill form that works best to limit the severity of COVID-19 when taken early in the course of an infection with mild to moderate symptoms.

Patients take two doses each day for five days, and each dose consists of two pink nirmatrelvir tablets and one white ritonavir tablet. Nirmatrelvir is an antiviral drug that inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating, while ritonavir delays the breakdown of nirmatrelvir to help it work in the body for longer.

Eligible patients take the drug at home after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, side-effects are generally mild and may include an altered sense of taste, diarrhea, muscle pain, vomiting, high blood pressure and headache.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health said in a statement Thursday that the change will expand access to the medication, increase protection to the most vulnerable, and ease hospital pressures.

It's a move Dr. Kieran Moore said last month the government was considering in part to help keep people out of hospital, especially in rural areas where access to primary care physicians can be limited.

With files from Patty Handysides, CTV News, and the Canadian Press