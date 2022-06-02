LaSalle Police arrest man after brief stand off

A LaSalle Police Crisis Negotiator and excellent teamwork are being credited as key to the peaceful outcome of a criminal investigation in LaSalle on Wednesday evening.

According to police, just before 6:30 p.m. they received a call regarding threats to cause death after a man at a residence in the 300 block of Bouffard Road threatened another person, allegedly with a firearm.

Police quickly responded to the area, with officers containing the residence, closing the road, and asking the public to stay away while they dealt with the situation.

The Crisis Negotiator managed to make contact with the individual, de-escalated the situation and peacefully resolved the incident.

A warrant to search the residence is being sought by investigators.

The 22-year-old man is currently in police custody awaiting a bail hearing to answer to a number of criminal charges.