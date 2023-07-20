LaSalle police asking for help identifying person of interest in gas theft 

The LaSalle Police Service is asking the public for their assistance in identifying a person who was allegedly involved in a theft of fuel at a gas station on Front Road in LaSalle.

Police say shortly after midnight Thursday morning, the person attended the gas station in a red Jeep Wrangler, towing a U-Haul trailer containing two off-road dirt bikes, and fueled all three vehicles before allegedly leaving without paying for the fuel.

He's described as what appears to be a white male with dark hair and a dark moustache and was wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt, and black running shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-298-2477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.