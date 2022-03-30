LaSalle police asking motorists to keep an eye out for wildlife

With the weather changing, LaSalle police are reminding drivers to watch out for wildlife.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive on Wednesday, Constable Terry Seguin says the police service is asking drivers to be aware and take precautions to avoid wildlife collisions.

He says motorists should watch for the yellow wildlife warning signs.

"Look for those yellow signs, those yellow diamond shape signs that warns of animals crossing," Seguin continued. "They're not just kind of put haphazardly around town, they're put in specific locations because there's a greater chance that an animal may cross in/or around that location so slow down."

Seguin says drivers should slow down if they see wildlife.

"Have good eye lead. Don't just look at the vehicle in front of you, or just don't look at the road in front of you, have good eye lead, scan the road from side to side especially in and around wooden areas or open fields."

(Photo courtesy of istockphoto.com/artiste9999)

He says drivers should concentrate more on braking than swerving.

"Swerving could put you into oncoming traffic. It could put you into a ditch, it can put you into a pedestrian. If you can safely stop to avoid the animal do so," Seguin said.

Seguin says drivers are also asked to use high beams at night where possible and watch for glowing eyes of animals.

Tips on wildlife collision prevention can be found here.