LaSalle Police awarded 2023 Best Police Vehicle

Recognition for the LaSalle Police Service.

The 22nd annual Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show in Michigan took place last weekend, and LaSalle Police were there with one of their classic cars.

The event showcases modern, classic, restored and custom emergency response vehicles from passionate individuals and government entities.

LaSalle Police took home the 2023 Best Police Vehicle award, for their 1957 Pontiac Laurentian.

Staff Sgt. Nawzad Sinjari says it was such an honour to win the award.

He says it's the second time they took home the prize, the last time they were recognized was in 2013.

"Here we are a decade later and we're back there, just a whole bunch of beautiful vehicles that were out there, current and classic combined," Sinjari continued. "And the Chief of Ferndale Police and another municipal employee came out, inspected the cars out there, and made a decision to select us and we couldn't be more honoured."

Sinjari says there were hundreds of vehicles out there, with about 50 to 100 that were classic emergency services vehicles.

He says the current Chief of Police, Duncan Davies, actually wired the car and a few other local members and private sector partners helped to restore the car to what it is today.

"It was a labour of love, and these people on their own time and their own dime put a lot of blood, sweat, tears and money into this vehicle to get it to the way it is. We maintain it as often as we can, and as much as we can we try to do on our own. When we can't, when it's beyond our capabilities, we take it out to some people who are just more than happy to help."

Sinjari says one of things that makes LaSalle's vehicle so special is the look of it, because it's very unique.

"Number two is it's an identical replica of a police vehicle that we used out here, right from the hand made paint that's on the side door representing LaSalle and Car 48. It's rare, that's another thing, 1957 Pontiac Laurentian, it's a Canadian automobile," he said.

Sinjari says these type of events are all about the passion of car lovers, and it's a real treat to be able to say they won this year due to the wide range of incredible vehicles that were on display.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi