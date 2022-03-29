LaSalle Police believe homicide suspect is dead in the Detroit River

Th LaSalle Police Service is providing an update on a homicide investigation in the town.

As AM800 news reported last week, officers were called to Sugarwood Crescent on March 19 to investigate the well-being of someone in the home and discovered 34-year old Amanda Lyons dead inside.

Her husband, 34-year old Blair Lyons was identified as being responsible for her death, and his white 2017 GMC 2500 pick-up was found abandoned on the Ambassador Bridge.

Investigators obtained video showing he jumped into the Detroit River, but his body has not be located despite a search by Windsor Police, LaSalle Police and RCC Trenton Search and Rescue, along with shoreline searches conducted by the Windsor Port Authority.

The Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (U.S.R.U.) continued an extensive three-day search of the area using highly sophisticated sonar equipment, to no avail.

Authorities on both sides of the border were notified of the incident in the unlikely event that Lyons managed to make it to shore.

Police say the deck of the Ambassador Bridge is 152 feet above water and the temperature of the river on that day was 1.6 celcius, so police say a fall from that height coupled with the frigid water temperature would significantly reduce the overall survivability.

At this point, LaSalle police believe Lyons is deceased and still in the water.

Investigators add that a body found at Crystal Beach in Colchester is not related to this investigation.

As boating/fishing season begins, the LaSalle Police Service is asking boaters and shoreline residents to be vigilant.

If a body is found in the water, try to make note of multiple reference points on land as well as the time and report this immediately to your local police service.

Blair Lyons is described as a 34-year-old white male with short dark brown hair, short dark brown facial hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his left shoulder. If he is seen or located please contact LaSalle Police immediately at 519-969-5210, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.