LaSalle police break up large party, no charges laid

No charges will be laid after a large gathering in LaSalle on Friday, August 27.

LaSalle police say officers responded to a complaint about a party at a home on Disputed Road along with people in the roadway.

Community and Corporate Affairs Officer Terry Seguin says officers attended the scene and spoke to the homeowner.

The homeowner told officers it was suppose to be a "smaller affair", but as word got out, more and more people started to showed up.

"Once we showed up and spoke with the party goers, they were cooperative, compliant and left cooperatively at the request of police," Seguin said. "Took a little bit of time to clear everybody out. There was quite a number of people that were there."

Seguin says most of the guests were not invited by the homeowner, and charges will not be laid.

"In light of the fact that these people were not invited by them that they were not going to hold them responsible. They were educated as far as not advertising parties on Facebook because word travels fast or on social media for that matter or how ever else they did it," Seguin said.

Between 150 to 200 were estimated at the party.

Under the Reopening Ontario Act, up to 100 people are allowed at outdoor social gatherings and organized public events.