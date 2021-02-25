LaSalle Police Charge a Windsor Man in a Sexual Assault Case

A Windsor man has been arrested following a sexual assault investigation in LaSalle.

The investigation was launched this month after a family in the town contacted LaSalle police.

Investigators say a suspect was identified and later arrested.

Arnold Dorion, 74, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

The victim, who cannot be identified, is a child under the age of 18-years-old and police say the accused had been in a position of trust at the time of the alleged incident.

Investigator say the accused is a self-employed, private educational tutor who advertised their services by way of local classified, buy and sell websites and by word of mouth.

The case remains under investigation.