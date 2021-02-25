iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

LaSalle Police Charge a Windsor Man in a Sexual Assault Case

A set of handcuffs

A Windsor man has been arrested following a sexual assault investigation in LaSalle.

The investigation was launched this month after a family in the town contacted LaSalle police.

Investigators say a suspect was identified and later arrested.

Arnold Dorion, 74, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

The victim, who cannot be identified, is a child under the age of 18-years-old and police say the accused had been in a position of trust at the time of the alleged incident.

Investigator say the accused is a self-employed, private educational tutor who advertised their services by way of local classified, buy and sell websites and by word of mouth.

The case remains under investigation.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE