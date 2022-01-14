LaSalle police charge Amherstburg teen with stunt driving

An Amherstburg teen is in hot water after police in LaSalle clocked a driver travelling 55 km/h over the speed limit.

Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 13, LaSalle police report a vehicle was recorded on radar travelling 105 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Front Road.

An 18-year-old male from Amherstburg has been charged with stunt driving.

As a result, his drivers licence was automatically suspended for a period of 30 days and the vehicle he was operating will be impounded for a period of 14 days.

Police remind all drivers, if the speed limit is less than 80km/h, going 40 km/h over the speed limit will result in a stunt driving charge.