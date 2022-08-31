LaSalle Police charge driver going 67 km/h over speed limit

LaSalle Police have charged an 18-year-old woman from Amherstburg for stunt driving, after she was caught going 127 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Disputed Road on Monday afternoon.

An officer who was patrolling the area clocked the vehicle on radar travelling at this high rate of speed and issued the driver with a summons.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of LaSalle Police)

Her licence was automatically suspended for 30 days as well.

Police say once the period of suspension expires, she will be required to pay a $281.00 driver’s licence reinstatement fee to Service Ontario before being legally eligible to drive a vehicle again.

If convicted, the woman will face a fine of up to $2000 and her licence could be suspended for up to two years if this is a first conviction, and up to ten years on any subsequent conviction.

Police say a charge of this nature can have significant and lasting financial implications when it comes to insurance.

Additionally, they say very kilometre you travel over the speed limit decreases your ability to avoid a hazard because it increases the distance it takes you to stop.

LaSalle Police's main message to all drivers is to slow down and obey the speed limit for everyone's sake.