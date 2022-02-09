iHeartRadio
LaSalle police charge multiple snowmobile operators with trespassing

The LaSalle Police Service has issued multiple charges and warnings to snowmobilers for trespassing.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, LaSalle police received a complaint of several snowmobiles travelling on farmland near Malden Road.

LaSalle Police Officers attended the area using patrol vehicles and a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) and located the involved individuals.

As a result, police say a total of four Provincial Offence Notices and nine cautions were issued to the seven subjects.

Police remind the public:

- If you see a no trespassing sign, don't trespass. Certain areas do not require the posting of no trespassing signs and are automatically known in law as no trespassing such as farm fields.
- It is your responsibility to operate your ATV, ORV or Snowmobile ONLY where you have permission or on lands that you own.
- If you are confronted by a property owner and asked to leave, you must do so immediately.
- Be considerate.
- Just because you may have done so in past with no issues, does not mean that it is OK.

