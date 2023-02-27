LaSalle police charge Windsor woman with stunt driving

A Windsor woman is facing a stunt driving charges after a vehicle was stopped by police in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say the traffic enforcement unit charged a 39-year-old woman with Stunt Driving during a stop Monday morning.

Officers clocked a vehicle going 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Highway 18.

Police report the conditions were also slippery due to freezing rain.

The driver had her licence suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14 days as a result of the charge.

LaSalle police have charged a Windsor woman with stunt driving following a traffic stop on Highway 18. Feb. 27, 2023 (Photo courtesy of LaSalle police)