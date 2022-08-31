iHeartRadio
LaSalle Police charge youth for doing 'donuts' in a parking lot

A 17-year-old youth in LaSalle is facing a charge of stunt driving after being caught doing "donuts" in the parking lot at Malden Village Plaza on Malden Road on Monday just before 10:00 p.m. 

An officer who was near the parking lot at the time watched the vehicle in the parking lot screeching its tires while going in tight circles and driving at a high rate of speed through the lot.

The officer stopped the vehicle and issued the driver with a summons for drive motor vehicle perform stunt, and his licence was automatically suspended for 30 days.

Additonally, the 17-year-old's vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.

Once the period of suspension expires, he will be required to pay a $281 driver’s licence reinstatement fee to Service Ontario before being legally eligible to drive a vehicle again.

Police say driving a vehicle in this fashion is not only dangerous to the driver and the passengers, but also to everyone that may be visiting the plaza.
 

