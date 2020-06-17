LaSalle Police Closes Officer Impersonation Case

An update to a story AM800 told you about this weekend.

The LaSalle Police Service says it's closed its investigation regarding a man allegedly impersonating an officer.

On Friday, June 12, a woman reported being pulled over by a dark coloured vehicle with a siren on Malden Rd. and then questioned by a male who appeared to be dressed as an officer including a vest with 'LaSalle Police' on the front.

After an investigation, LaSalle police believe the incident didn't occur as reported and there is no threat to public safety.

Authorities are thanking the community for sharing the information on social media as it helped to close the case.