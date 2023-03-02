LaSalle police have identified a suspect in hit and run crash

The LaSalle Police Service has been able to identify a man as they investigate a crash where the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 700 block of Front Road.

Police say as a result of the collision, the reporting driver suffered a minor injury and damage to their vehicle.

The LaSalle Police Service is trying to identify a man (pictured above) as they investigate a crash where the driver failed to remain at the scene. March 2, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the LaSalle Police Service)

The male was described as white, early to mid '60s, approximately 5'8 tall, average build and walked with a noticeable limp, driving a newer model, black, Chevy Silverado.

In an updated post, police say the man has been identified and they thank the public for helping in the investigation.