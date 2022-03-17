LaSalle Police holding St. Patrick's Day R.I.D.E. program

It's the first St. Patrick's Day in two years where people will be able to head out and celebrate, and the LaSalle Police Service will be holding a R.I.D.E. Program at various locations throughout the town.

Some people might be surprised that police would be giving them a heads up, but Constable Terry Seguin says all they're after is roads free of impaired driving.

"We're not trying to be sneaky about it. We really just want people to, if they're going to go out and have a good time, consume some alcohol or some drugs, just don't drive impaired," he continued. "We just want you to get home safe, that's the whole point of us putting that message out."

Seguin says they don’t want to arrest anyone or impound any vehicles, it's just all about people being responsible and planning for a safe ride home.

"It's not illegal to have a good time, but it is illegal to get behind the wheel impaired or after having a few drinks and you don't realize how much you've consumed or how it has affected you. You don't necessarily have to be over the legal limit to be impaired, and as you know with cannabis being legalized, there's more than just alcohol that can impair you," he said.

He says in terms of visibility, officers are going to be at different locations throughout the town moving about from different strategic locations.

"If you see a R.I.D.E. program set up, if you see flashing lights, please slow down. There will be officers out on the roadway, so for the officers protection and for your protection slow down. Just stop, speak with the officer and in all likelihood you'll be on your way and be through quickly."

The overall message from police is to celebrate responsibly, think of yourself, your family and everyone else around you and to make arrangements for a safe ride home ahead of time.