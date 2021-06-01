LaSalle Police Identify a Body Pulled From the Detroit River

A body pulled from the Detroit River has been identified by the LaSalle Police Service.

Investigators have identified the victim as a 34-year-old male, although no name has been released.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time and no further information is being released pending notification of the next of kin.

The body of a white male was discovered by a boater around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and was later recovered by first responders along the eastern shore of Fighting Island a short time later.