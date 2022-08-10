LaSalle police identify driver in hit and run investigation

LaSalle police have provided an update in a hit and run investigation.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision has been identified.

As AM800 news reported on Tuesday, police launched an investigation after a male cyclist was struck by a vehicle last Sunday at the intersection of Huron Church Line Road and St. Francis Street.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle briefly stopped but did not remain on scene.

The cyclist and a dog suffered minor injuries.

Police say the investigation continues.