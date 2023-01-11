LaSalle police investigating loss of $1-million due to online financial scams

The LaSalle Police Service wants the public to be aware when it comes to financial scams making the rounds after investigating three cases involving a total loss of $1-million.

In the past month, police have investigated three significant frauds, two involving the investment of a significant amount of funds via a fraudulent online cryptocurrency agency, while the other case involved a "lottery scam."

In the two cases involving cryptocurrency, once the victims tried to withdraw their seemingly rapidly growing investments, they were repeatedly instructed to send more funds to process the withdrawal "fees".

The victims never received their investment money and were now also out the "fees" that they paid to receive their money.

Cryptocurrency refers to a digital asset or currency, such as Bitcoin.

LaSalle police Constable Terry Seguin says people need to do their homework first before they invest.

"Look up these companies, do some Google searches on these companies, ask your financial advisor about these companies that your about to invest a significant amount of funds through," he says.

Seguin says a lot of times they will get your started with investing just a little bit.

"All of a sudden you will see that little bit grow into a lot and you'll be like 'wow, this is a great investment.' So you go down that rabbit hole and give them more because they're making the money grow and it's growing better than what the bank is doing or better than what my financial advisor is doing and so you get hooked that way. So do your homework, that's all we're asking," he says.

Seguin says they're not trying to shame anyone who has fallen victim to these scammers because it can happy to anyone.

"I'm not giving them credit for what they're doing, they make it very believable for even the most discerning professional to fall victim to, so it could happen to anybody, it could happen to me. It just takes a little more scrutiny and unfortunately, being skeptical of almost everything," he adds.

In the third case, the victim received an e-mail advising that they had won a lottery which included $1-million and a vehicle, in what is known as a Lottery Scam.

Once the victim contacted the "lottery" representative, they were instructed that they needed to pay the "fees" to process the winnings after which it would be delivered to them.

Over a period of time, a substantial amount of money was sent to the scammers by various means including prepaid credit cards, bank deposits, and wire transfers but the "winnings" never materialized.

Police say if you have questions or concerns regarding the legitimacy of an investment opportunity or a lottery, consult a family member, a trusted financial advisor, or the LaSalle Police Service who can help determine its legitimacy before your part with your hard-earned cash. Better safe than sorry.

On Jan. 9, Essex County OPP reported they were investigating a fraud case after a Tecumseh resident was defrauded out of $70,000 as part of a cryptocurrency investment scam.

The LaSalle Police Service has provided the following links for anyone seeking any information on scams being used in Canada and around the world.

Competition Bureau of Canada

– Little Black Book of Scams – https://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca/eic/site/cb-bc.nsf/vwapj/CB-lBBS2-EN.pdf/$file/CB-lBBS2-EN.pdf

Canadian Anti-fraud Centre

– Cryptocurrency Scam – https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/scams-fraudes/investment-investissement-eng.htm#a0

– Lottery Scam – https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/scams-fraudes/prize-prix-eng.htm#a1

Article on cryptocurrency scams

– https://fcnb.ca/en/news-alerts/canadian-anti-fraud-centre-bulletin-crypto-investments