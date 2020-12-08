iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

LaSalle Police Investigating Monday Night Shooting

AM800-News-LaSalle-Police-Eastbourne-Shooting.jpg

LaSalle police are investigating a shooting.

Police say on Monday officers were called to the 1000 block of Eastbourne Avenue around 8pm.

According to police the male victim went to the front door of a residence and was confronted by a person with a firearm.

Police say the suspect immediately opened fire resulting in the victim suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect then fled the area and has not been identified or located.

Police say the victim is not co-operating with the investigation and investigators believe the shooting may have been a targeted incident.

LaSalle police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety.

Investigators are working to obtain a description of, or identify of the culprit along with any vehicles that may be associated with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle police or Crime Stoppers. 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE