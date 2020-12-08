LaSalle Police Investigating Monday Night Shooting

LaSalle police are investigating a shooting.

Police say on Monday officers were called to the 1000 block of Eastbourne Avenue around 8pm.

According to police the male victim went to the front door of a residence and was confronted by a person with a firearm.

Police say the suspect immediately opened fire resulting in the victim suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect then fled the area and has not been identified or located.

Police say the victim is not co-operating with the investigation and investigators believe the shooting may have been a targeted incident.

LaSalle police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety.

Investigators are working to obtain a description of, or identify of the culprit along with any vehicles that may be associated with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle police or Crime Stoppers.