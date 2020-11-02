LaSalle Police Investigating Possible Hate Motivated Break and Enter

LaSalle police have launched an investigation after a break and enter.

Police are describing the investigation as a possible hate motivated break and enter.

According to police, a break and enter occurred over the weekend at a residence in a neighbourhood off Todd Lane.

Police say some disturbing messages were left behind by the culprit(s) that may be hate motivated.

The interior of the home has extensive damage and racist symbols and messages were spray painted on some walls along with some furniture.

Police say several items were also stolen.

The break-in was discovered by the family on Sunday after returning home from a trip away Halloween night.

Police say the investigation is still in the initial stages and they will not be releasing any additional information at this time.

The family is also asking for privacy.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle police or Crime Stoppers.