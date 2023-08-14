LaSalle police investigating theft at local pharmacy

LaSalle police are looking to identify a person of interest after a theft from a local pharmacy.

Police say $2,100 worth of fragrances were taken from a pharmacy on Malden Road on August 11 around 8 p.m.

According to police, the woman attended the store and put several bottles of fragrances in her bag before leaving the store without paying for any of the items.

She's described as a white woman, 20 to 40-years-old with brown hair and white/blonde 'corn row' style braids.

Police say at the time of the incident, she was wearing a white button-down shirt, a long dark skirt and dark-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.