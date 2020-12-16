LaSalle Police Locate 'Vehicle of Interest' in Shooting Investigation

LaSalle police have potentially gathered a key piece of evidence in an ongoing shooting investigation.

On Tuesday, police announced they found a car matching of a vehicle of interest in a shooting that sent a man to hospital on Dec. 7.

According to police, the man was allegedly confronted by a gunman and shot after opening the front door of a home in the 1000 block of Eastbourne Avenue.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and police say he's expected to make a full recovery.

Police are withholding further details on the vehicle seizure while investigators determine if it was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.