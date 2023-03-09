LaSalle police looking for vehicle following theft

The LaSalle Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect following a car theft.

The theft occurred between 11 p.m. Wednesday night and 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, where a 2022 Dodge Ram pick-up truck was stolen from a home in the 8800 block of Howard Avenue in LaSalle.

The truck is described as white with four doors, chrome handles, chrome trim and a trifold leather tonneau cover.

The suspect was caught on video by a nearby surveillance system.

He is described as a light-skinned man, approximately six feet tall, with a medium build and thick, dark eyebrows.

At the time of the theft, he was wearing a dark, loose hooded jacket, dark baggy pants, and a dark square-shaped backpack.

The still photo provided is in night vision mode and does not accurately depict the colour and tone of the clothing.

LaSalle police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle or suspect.

Any residents or businesses in the area that have video surveillance systems, or anyone with a dashcam in their car that may have been driving on Howard Avenue are asked to check their footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle police or Crime Stoppers.