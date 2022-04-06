LaSalle Police looking to identify man involved in road rage incident

LaSalle Police are looking to identity a man involved in a road rage incident that happened on Morton Drive near Quick Street on Monday, April 4 at 2:20 p.m.

Police say a resident advised them that while driving west on Morton Drive they had to slowly maneuver around a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road, but while doing so another vehicle pulled out and passed both vehicles at a high rate of speed.

The man driving then stopped suddenly in front of the complainant, exited the vehicle and threw a brick at the windshield of the complainant’s vehicle shattering it.

According to police he then approached and tried to open the complainant’s doors, at which point the complainant left and contacted police.

The man is described as being in his 20’s, 5-7" to 5-9" tall with a thin build and brown hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing dark clothing and a black ski mask and the vehicle he was driving was described as a blue, Chevrolet Cruze or similar model.

After the incident, police report the vehicle traveled through the Quick Street subdivision before returning to Morton Drive and leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police or Crime Stoppers.