LaSalle Police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation
The LaSalle Police Service is asking the public for their assistance in identifying a person in relation to a fraud investigation.
The person attended a pharmacy on Malden Road, LaSalle and made a purchase at the self-checkout.
The individual didn't scan all of the unpaid merchandise and left the store without paying for some of the items.
Anyone who can identify the individual or anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service.